Despite slowly yellowing leaves, the first days of October have cast Seattle in a warm glow of extended summer euphoria.

On Saturday, temperatures reached a balmy 78 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma Airport, and Sunday is poised to set a record for the second day of October.

Early afternoon could climb to 81 degrees, which would break a 1993 record peak of 79. With little wind, the only element expected to obscure the bright blue skies in the coming day or so is a settling haze from the Bolt Creek Fire that sparked two weeks ago near Skykomish.

“What a delight,” said Mike McFarland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “Around here, if we get any extra summery weather into the fall, that is just a bonus.”

July and August are the only months typically consistent with summer weather for Seattle, McFarland said, and last September was marked with above average rain and temperatures began to fall below 80 by the second week of the month.

Advertising

This year, the warm days have not only surpassed the September 22 autumnal equinox but are expected to continue through Oct. 10, when meteorologists say the city can expect its first fall rain. Until then, the next eight days are likely to continue to see highs in the 70s, and only moderate fog and low clouds.

“We have certainly had late starts to the fall before,” McFarland noted. “It’s nothing to get too excited about.”

The warm weather is being created by a typical summer weather pattern, he said, called an upper ridge, which is a pooling of warm, dry air mass. Winter, meanwhile, is defined by cold, wet “troughs.”

Related Third La Niña winter might be headed for Seattle

By November, Washington is expected to see its third La Niña year in a row, with colder than average temperatures and average precipitation.

“That is ideal for me,” McFarland said. “I am looking forward to this winter. I hope we will see a little snow.”