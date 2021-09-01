The first day of fall is here — for meteorologists (and anyone eager for sweater weather and all things cinnamon) — and with a chill.

Temperatures across Western Washington were expected to be in the 40s Wednesday morning, with some areas seeing fog or low hanging clouds, according to the National Weather Service.

It's a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 40s across much of western Washington! A few areas of fog or low clouds this morning, but plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. #wawx pic.twitter.com/SU4jOgTGol — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 1, 2021

Fog visibility will be heaviest in Everett, Maryville and Chehalis Valley, but should burn off by 9 a.m., said Steve Reedy, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Though the morning is off to a gray start, sunshine is expected to creep in later in the afternoon, bringing with it temperatures in the upper 60s and mid-70s. Seattleites should begin to see warmer temperatures by 11 a.m., Reedy said.

Temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected for the rest of the week and into the beginning of next week.

“We’re not quite out of the summer yet,” Reedy said.