It’s that time of the year when rain showers start to wear out even the toughest Seattleites.

The Seattle area has had little respite from rainy days since the start of 2023 — especially on weekends, according to a Seattle Times analysis of rainfall data recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Stretching from the end of daylight saving time in November to its start in March, the 2022-2023 Big Dark season — the period in fall and winter when sunsets occur before 5 p.m. — recorded the fewest dry weekends in the past five years, despite the city recording roughly as many dry days in the same period the year prior.

Pluviophiles aside, Seattleites’ bleak feelings might have grown in the new year as the city saw the fewest days without measurable rain between January and March, compared with the same period in the past five years.

“We’ve been sort of gloomy and showery this winter, but we haven’t had a lot of precipitation — is there any direct cause for that? I honestly couldn’t put my finger on it,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dev McMillian.

Despite the dreary wet frequency of this season, the total volume of rain received so far this year is not as high when compared with previous years.

A lot of that has to do with the La Niña weather pattern that manifested in Seattle as rainier days in 2020-21 and 2021-22, McMillian said.

However, the storm track over the past three months has been mainly focused toward the south, bringing abundant totals of precipitation to California, he said.

“So, we saw conditions that wouldn’t really manifest across our area in terms of the amount of rainfall that we would typically see, though we did have days with measurable precipitation.”