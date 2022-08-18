These may not be the hottest days Seattle has seen, but Wednesday night was certainly among the warmest nights ever.

The normal overnight temperature for this time of year is 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

On Thursday morning it was 76 degrees in Seattle at midnight and 71 degrees at 5 a.m., the weather service tweeted.

While it’s is not an official record until the end of Thursday, it could end up being one of only three days in the history of Seattle weather record-keeping with an overnight low at or above 70 degrees, meteorologist Dustin Guy said.

Low temperature in Seattle through 5 AM this morning has been 71 degrees F.



Number of days in Seattle's climate record with low temperatures at or above 70 degrees: 2.#wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 18, 2022

The other times we’ve seen nighttime temperatures at or above 70 degrees was once in 2009 and once last summer during the heat-dome event, Guy said.

It was hot overnight because clouds moved in and acted like a blanket, trapping the warm air close to us, Guy said.

That same cloud blanket, though, is making predictions about Thursday’s high temperature tricky. If the clouds stick around, we could be looking at highs in the upper 80s around the Puget Sound region. If not, the forecast calls for a high of 93 in Seattle with highs up to 96 in other parts of the region.

“Its one of the challenges of forecasting when you have things like (these clouds) that make temperatures not go as planned,” Guy said.

Cloud cover or not, nighttime temperatures Thursday into Friday are expected to drop down into the mid-60s, he said. We have some cooler weather moving in that will drop Friday’s daytime highs into the low 80s.

After a weekend with temperatures in the 80s as well, we are expected to start another warmup that could peak next week with highs close to 90 on Wednesday and Thursday just like this week, the weather service has predicted.