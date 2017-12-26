An inch of snow was recorded Monday, meeting the National Weather Service's official definition of a snowy "white" day.

In 120 years of recordkeeping, Seattle has notched its first ever back-to-back snowy days over Christmas Eve and Day, according to the National Weather Service.

And we could be in store for even more snow this week as a weak system moves in Tuesday night, Weather Service meteorologist Dana Felton said. Any accumulation, however, would be minimal at less than an inch, he added.

On Christmas Eve, 1.6 inches were measured at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and exactly 1 inch on Christmas Day, meeting the 1-inch threshold the weather service uses to officially declare a snowy “white” day.

Some areas in the region had even more snow over the holiday, with 2 to 3 inches falling in much of Seattle and on the Eastside. Capitol Hill and parts of North Seattle saw even more than 3 inches.

Temperatures are hovering right around freezing in the Puget Sound area, so the weather service is warning of icy roads, mainly on side streets. After a chance of some snow Tuesday night, expect warmer weather — and rain, Felton said.

Highs around 40 degrees are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as we get back to more normal weather. The temps should stay around there for New Year’s Eve and Day as well.

“The Thursday system into Friday looks a little wet,” Felton said. “We’ll have one more good shot of rain before the year’s out to pad our totals.”

The Seattle area has recorded more rain than normal this year, at 45.92 inches. That’s already outpacing last year’s total of 45.18 inches.

If you’ve been feeling like it’s been a little wetter than usual over the past few years, you’re not imagining things.

When the record book closes on the year, we will log the wettest four-year stretch ever. In 2015, we recorded 44.83 inches of rain, and 48.5 inches in 2014.

“We’ve never had four years in a row with 44 inches of rain or more,” Felton said.