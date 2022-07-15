Wow, that was a nice week we just had, wasn’t it? For the first time since February, Seattle went more than a week without measurable precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

And for the most part, the warm, dry weather will continue through next week.

But don’t worry, die-hard pluviophiles (people who like rain) there’s a chance of drizzle, or even possibly light showers on Saturday.

It won’t be much, according to meteorologist Carly Kovacik, but it may wet the beak for those who enjoy the moisture.

Cloud cover will begin to roll in on Friday and persist through much of the weekend, she said Friday morning. We’ll see morning cloud cover on Saturday and Sunday, with high temperatures dropping into the low 70s. But the weekend afternoons and evenings are likely to be clear, she said.

Next week, we will be back into the upper 70s or low 80s with a chance of morning cloud cover but mostly clear, sunny skies through at least Thursday, Kovacik said.

“It might not be quite as nice as a couple of the weekends we’ve had so far, but it won’t be too bad,” she said. “We’ve earned this for sure.”