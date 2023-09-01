Labor Day weekend is looking to be a tale of two halves.

Warm and dry conditions will occupy the first half of the weekend before they yield to cloudy, cool, and — of course — showery conditions. Would it be a holiday weekend in Western Washington without rain?

The first day of meteorological fall arrives Friday with patchy fog and low clouds across the region, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will begin to rebound up the thermometer across Western Washington as conditions dry out and the sun makes an appearance on the first day of September.

“On Friday, we’re going to kick start a warming trend across the area,” said Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Highs will top out in the 70s across the Seattle area on Friday, which is around average for early September, the weather service said.

Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the long-term forecast — “probably for the next seven days, maybe even beyond” — McMillian said, with highs bouncing around the upper 70s to upper 80s for much of the western interior.

Sunday will then be the “polar opposite,” McMillian said, seeming like it would prefer the company of this past week’s weather, opting for cool, cloudy and showery conditions again as the next disturbance rolls into the region.

Temperatures are on track to fall up to 15 degrees from Saturday into Sunday, with highs looking to reach only the upper 60s, which is slightly below average, the weather service said.

Drippy clouds will make a slow exit, if any, on Monday, and persistent onshore flow will put a leash on temperatures, keeping them from warming much.

Labor Day highs look to settle on either side of the 70-degree mark in the Seattle area.