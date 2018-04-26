Seattleites last reveled in this warm of weather on Sept. 28, 2017, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s been 210 days since Seattle felt this level of sweltering heat and sun.

But who is counting?

The Rainy City, which just months ago completed the wettest four-year stretch in recorded history, capped a series of mostly warmer-than-usual days this week with a peak high temperature of 82 degrees around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

That marks the first 80-degree day of 2018 and ties the day’s record for warmth, according to records by the National Weather Service in Seattle.

#SeaTacAP reached 82° just before 330PM, tying the record high for today that was last set in 1947. Yes, 1947! #WAwx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 26, 2018

Seattleites last reveled in this degree of heat on Sept. 28, when the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded a high temperature of 86 degrees, weather-service meteorologist Johnny Burg said. The service gauges conditions for the Seattle metro area at the airport.

Temperatures there could continue warming until the sun sets and potentially break the day’s record before night, Burg said around 4 p.m.

The first record for 82 degrees on April 26 was set in 1947.

“It could get warmer; there’s plenty of time left,” Burg said.

Bellingham, about 90 miles north of Seattle, broke its previous record for the day around 4:15 p.m., with a high temperature of 75 degrees, the service reported.

Early Thursday, another meteorologist, Dana Felton, added up some numbers and found that of the 2,216 days in April since temperatures started being recorded in 1945 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, we’ve hit 80 degrees 16 times.

Thursday’s afternoon high temperature makes day 17.

That means it’s been this warm less than 1 percent of recorded April days.

“The 80s are pretty rare in April in Seattle,” Felton said.

Thursday rounds out a string of warm days with a high of 69 degrees on Monday, a record-breaking 77 degrees on Tuesday and 75 degrees on Wednesday.

Though those temperatures are prime for getting outside and recreation, Burg emphasized that this is the time of year for people to be cautious about jumping in any water, as its cold temperatures can cause hypothermia. “Don’t go diving in.”

And people who are fond of cooler weather — and rain — should feel some relief as temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-60s by Friday.

The service’s extended forecast calls for a chance of rain showers every day through Monday, beginning Friday night.

Seattle Times staff reporter Christine Clarridge contributed to this report.