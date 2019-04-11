Now, this feels like April in Seattle.

For the first time since the end of last year, the region has racked up nine straight days of rain, bringing the rainfall total to a little more than 2 inches below the normal average for the water year, which runs from October through April.

One-tenth of an inch of precipitation had fallen by 5 a.m. Thursday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Despite this March being the second-driest on record, and January also being drier than average, the region is getting back on track in terms of precipitation for the year, according to weather-service meteorologist Dana Felton.

A typical April usually sees around 2.71 inches of rain for the whole month, and of that, usually about 1.03 inches is recorded in the first 10 days of the month, Felton said. By midnight Wednesday, 1.61 inches had been recorded at Sea-Tac for April.

“So far, we are ahead of the game, and there’s more on tap for today,” Felton said.

Friday could see some sun breaks in the afternoon, but Saturday through Tuesday look soggy.

“If you want a dry time outside, tomorrow afternoon (Friday) is probably your best bet, at least through the weekend,” Felton said.

Temperatures will follow that same pattern, with cooler highs on the days it rains and a warmer day Friday when the sun is out, he said.

The pattern over the first third of the month, with scattered showers, sun breaks and occasional hail is normal for this time of year here, Felton said.

With 0.01" at Sea-Tac today ( northwesterly flow aloft rain shadowed the airport ) this makes 8 days in a row with rain in Seattle. Last time there was at least 8 days in a row with precipitation, Dec 9-20, 2018. The 8 days matches the number of rain days for all of March. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 11, 2019