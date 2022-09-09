Northeasterly winds are expected to bring some low-level smoke into the Puget Sound region Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The smoke from Eastern Washington and southern British Columbia is not expected to last for long; onshore winds from the Pacific Ocean will likely start scouring it out by Sunday, said meteorologist Dana Felton. However, it is expected to affect air quality Friday and Saturday.

On Friday morning, air quality was still listed as good in Seattle, but it had begun to degrade in the Cascades, the foothills and Snohomish County, where it is currently marked as unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to Puget Sound Clean Air.

While the smoke could slightly dampen, or lower, temperatures on Friday and Saturday, highs are still expected to be in the mid to upper 80s both days with a predicted high of 88 degrees on the coast, said Felton.

Because of the heat, low humidity and wind that will pick up on Friday and last through Saturday, a red flag warning has been issued for much of Western Washington. That means there’s a high risk that wildfires could spread rapidly, the weather service said.

By Sunday, the wind is expected to turn and temperatures on the coast will drop 20 degrees to the mid 60s. The weak onshore flow, though, is not expected to make it to Seattle until Monday when temperatures in Puget Sound are forecast to be in the mid 70s, Felton said.

“It’s going to be a very short warm spell,” he said.