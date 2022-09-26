Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington.

Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

That same wind is expected to bring smoke to the Puget Sound region from the area’s two active fires: the Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks fires, NWS meteorologist Steve Reedy said.

High Fire Danger in the Cascades today #wawx pic.twitter.com/jeC5y0ZMFZ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 26, 2022

The wind will also exacerbate warmer than normal temperatures brought by an upper-level ridge that’s expected to be over the region for three days. On Sunday, the high in Seattle hit 80 degrees, unusual for this time of year, according to the weather service.

The high is expected to be in the low 80s on Monday and 79 or 80 degrees on Tuesday. If all three days top 80, we will break another heat record: There have never been three consecutive 80-degree-plus days this late in the year, the weather service said.

79° @flySEA at 4 pm. 80°+ days are rare this time of year. In 77 years at Sea-Tac there has been 19 days with a high 80°+ in the last week of Sept. & 7 days in Oct.. B2B 80°+ days are even rarer (5 times). There has never been 3 80°+ days in a row this late in the year. #wawx pic.twitter.com/V4guduF2Oi — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 25, 2022

Air quality in Seattle was listed as moderate Monday morning. The smoke over Seattle is expected to dissipate Monday afternoon, but could be back again Tuesday, along with another red flag warning for the Cascades.

Reedy said the wind direction is expected to shift to westerly on Tuesday, which means it will be coming in from over the Pacific Ocean. In general, that would lower the fire danger, but it’s not clear yet how much humidity will be in that air.

Sunny and mild weather through Tuesday, then cooler with a chance of rain midweek. #wawx pic.twitter.com/opwF7QgyzP — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 25, 2022

“The good news is we will get a big cool-off on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures dropping into the low 70s or high 60s, and a chance of rain,” he said.

In Seattle, there’s a 40% to 50% chance of rain on Wednesday, he said.