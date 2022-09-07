Looks like we’re going to get at least one more blast of hot summer weather.

Temperatures are expected to hit near 90 at the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

Additionally, a fire watch will be in effect Friday and Saturday. The combination of high temperatures, low humidity and a breeze from the east could contribute to rapid spread should a fire start, said meteorologist Gary Schneider.

Even the coast will be warm, he said, with highs approaching 90.

Until then, the Puget Sound region will have a few days with highs in the 70s, similar to Tuesday’s weather and close to what has historically been normal for this time of year, he said.

On Friday, we’ll start to warm up with an offshore flow of wind from Eastern Washington that’s expected to bring highs in the 80s, he said.

That is expected to peak Saturday when we should see highs in the upper 80s or low 90s.

That hot, dry wind, the warm temperatures and the dry vegetation and fuel present at the end of summer create the potential for critical fire conditions, Schneider said.

By Sunday, the wind is expected to change and though we are looking at highs near 80 in the Puget Sound region, temperatures will drop back down into the 70s on the coast, he said.

Next week looks a like a return to our near-normal temperatures, with highs in the 70s, Schneider said.