With temperatures climbing Sunday, Seattle’s sunny weekend is hitting highs the region normally doesn’t see until July or August.

A typical May in Seattle averages around 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, but temperatures Sunday rose into the upper 80s, and could climb as high as 90 by later in the afternoon. This heat is hitting Vancouver, B.C. and Portland as well.

Rain and thunderstorms could bring a little relief Monday afternoon. In the meantime, stay indoors, stay hydrated and be aware of heat-related illnesses, NWS advises. If you do take a dip in one of Seattle’s lakes, be wary that the water is still icy cold, NWS said.

Here’s the latest on the forecast and other weather related news.