With temperatures climbing Sunday, Seattle’s sunny weekend is hitting highs the region normally doesn’t see until July or August.

A typical May in Seattle averages around 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, but temperatures Sunday rose into the upper 80s, and could climb as high as 90 by later in the afternoon. This heat is hitting Vancouver, B.C. and Portland as well.

Rain and thunderstorms could bring a little relief Monday afternoon. In the meantime, stay indoors, stay hydrated and be aware of heat-related illnesses, NWS advises. If you do take a dip in one of Seattle’s lakes, be wary that the water is still icy cold, NWS said. 

Here’s the latest on the forecast and other weather related news.

Record-breaking heat in parts of Washington Sunday

Seattle heat may be a record breaker

The high temperatures Sunday could break the record for the hottest May 14 in the region. That record was set in 2018 when the weather station at Sea-Tac recorded temperatures of 88 degrees. 

Seattle already broke one heat record this weekend: Saturday’s high of 86 was the hottest recorded temperature for May 13.

—Lauren Rosenblatt
Seattle Times staff

