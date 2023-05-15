After a May weekend of August-like temperatures, Seattle could set a record high for the fourth day in a row on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
A heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for parts of Western, northwest and west central Washington.
Here’s the latest on the forecast and other weather related news.
Weather drama ahead: More record heat, lightning — and hail?!
There’s a good chance Seattle will set a record high for the fourth day in a row. Here's the latest weather forecast, which includes thunderstorms and lightning through midweek.
—Vonnai Phair
Morning low just shy of normal high for May 15
Seattle's Monday morning low of 63 degrees — only three degrees below the normal high for May 15 of 66 — ties for the warmest May low temperature on record, according to the National Weather Service.
—Vonnai Phair
Seattle breaks another record Sunday as early heat wave presses on
Sunday broke the record for the hottest May 14 in the region. That record was set in 2018 when the weather station at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded a temperature of 88 degrees.
Seattle had already broke a record this weekend: Saturday’s high of 86 was the hottest recorded temperature for May 13. The previous high for that date was set in 2018.
Forecasters expect temperatures to stay in the 80s for days to come.
—Lauren Rosenblatt and Lauren Girgis
