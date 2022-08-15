With sunset times getting earlier and the fall equinox not far down the road, maybe another week of warm weather isn’t so bad after all — especially if overnight lows don’t creep too high.

The National Weather Service of Seattle is predicting high temperatures very close to 90 degrees at least two days this week. But it won’t be a long stretch and it won’t be like the six days of 90-degree or over temperatures we saw last month.

“It’s going to be warm, but nothing like we saw in July,” said meteorologist Carly Kovacik.

The highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the low- to mid 80s with temperatures climbing Wednesday into the upper 80s, she said. Thursday is expected to be a bit warmer, possibly hitting 90.

If Thursday hits 89 or above, that would break the 88-degree record set in 1991 for Aug. 18, according to the weather service.

And if Wednesday and Thursday both reach 90 degrees, Seattle would tie the 2015 record of 12 days with 90 degree or above highs for the year.

Some Seattle stats to keep track of for the next few days. Number of 90°+ days so far in 2022…10. Record 12 days (2015). Record high for August 18th ( Thursday ) 88 (1991). Forecast high 89°. Temps warming each day peaking Thursday. A little cooler Fri. into the weekend. #wawx pic.twitter.com/T9SjbvJyIk — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 15, 2022

Overnight lows this week are expected to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s throughout the week, so sleeping without air conditioning won’t be the challenge we had earlier this summer, Kovacik said.

“We had to deal with that long stretch of hot days,” Kovacik said. “We know what it feels like to be in the 90s for a while; we can handle a day or two at this point.”

On Friday, temperatures should drop about 8 to 10 degrees into the low 80s, she said.

The weekend is looking to be dry and in the mid 80s with clouds in the morning giving way to clear skies in the afternoon.