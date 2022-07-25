If you haven’t already covered your west and south-facing windows, do that. And run your dryer and dishwasher tonight once the sun goes down.

High temperatures are on the way and an excessive heat advisory has been issued for the Puget Sound region from noon Tuesday through 10 p.m. on Friday.

Monday’s high is expected to be around 82 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the warmest days with a predicted high of 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle forecast.

Thursday and Friday are forecast to reach 89 and 88, respectively. By Saturday and Sunday, we should be back down to 80 or 81.

Just as telling as the daily high temperatures, however, are the expected overnight low temperatures, which are expected to be much higher than our normal night lows.

That means it’s going to stay warm at night, making sleep hard for some, especially for people surrounded by concrete rather than trees.

This week is not expected to be nearly as hot as June last year when temperatures hit all-time record-breaking highs of 108 in Seattle and 118 in Oregon, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

Nevertheless, there is the potential for record-breaking temperatures. According to the weather service, Tuesday is the most likely day for a new daily high record.

The previous July 26 high was 92 degrees in 2018.

Seattle

Tue. 92/2018, Wed. 95/1998, Thurs. 97/2009, Fri. 103/2009

Olympia

Tue. 96/1998, Wed. 99/1998, Thurs. 101/2009, Fri. 104/2009. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 25, 2022

The weather service warned of heat-related illness, reminding people to drink lots of fluids and stay out of the sun. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Stay in an air-conditioned room if possible, the weather service advised. Check on your friends, family and neighbors. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, NWS said.

Please remember our heat safety tips this week #wawx pic.twitter.com/NQrIGxtkP6 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 25, 2022

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.