In Seattle, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will be in effect between noon Tuesday and 10 p.m. Friday. The expected high at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where the city’s official weather is recorded, for Tuesday is above 90 degrees.
While the hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday, the rest of the week is not likely to offer much relief with highs lingering in the 90s.
This week’s heat wave is not expected to be as hot as last year’s scorcher, when temperatures hit 108 degrees, breaking the city’s record. However, the daily record high may still be broken. The previous July 26 high was 92 degrees in 2018.
Throughout Tuesday, we’ll post updates about rising temperatures in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest, how people are coping and resources for those trying to stay cool.
With Seattle-area temperatures expected to rise into the 90s multiple days this week, local city and county officials are offering public cooling spaces. And you can always head to a library or spray park.
The Seattle area faces the potential for record temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service. The previous July 26 high was 92 degrees, reached in 2018. Here's a guide to getting ready and taking precautions to keep yourself and your family healthy.
