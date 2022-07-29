By

Three more days.

That’s right, the National Weather Service now forecasts this heat wave to stretch all the way through Sunday. But come Monday morning, Seattle-area residents will wake up to the promise of high temperatures in the high 70s — signaling a cooldown from the blistering temperatures that have hit the region since Tuesday.

Temperatures at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have surpassed 90 degrees three straight days, topping out at 94 degrees Thursday. Friday is expected to offer more of the same, with forecasters predicting a high near 93.

The scorching temperatures have prompted an excessive heat warning, which continues in the Seattle area until Sunday night.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates about high temperatures in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, how people are coping, and resources for those trying to stay cool.

A person dives into the water from a pedestrian bridge at Lake Union Park into the water during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Track wildfires, air pollution and drought conditions throughout Washington, Oregon and British Columbia

This wildfire season, the Seattle Times graphics staff is tracking active wildfires throughout the Pacific Northwest.

In Washington state, the wildfire season typically runs from June to September and particularly affects the region east of the Cascades, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. More recent data shows wildfires are also increasing in other parts of the state.

Click here to peruse several interactive maps that display active wildfires in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia as well as the region's air quality and state's drought conditions.

