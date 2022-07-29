Three more days.

That’s right, the National Weather Service now forecasts this heat wave to stretch all the way through Sunday. But come Monday morning, Seattle-area residents will wake up to the promise of high temperatures in the high 70s — signaling a cooldown from the blistering temperatures that have hit the region since Tuesday.

Temperatures at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have surpassed 90 degrees three straight days, topping out at 94 degrees Thursday. Friday is expected to offer more of the same, with forecasters predicting a high near 93.

The scorching temperatures have prompted an excessive heat warning, which continues in the Seattle area until Sunday night.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates about high temperatures in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest, how people are coping, and resources for those trying to stay cool.