That’s right, the National Weather Service now forecasts this heat wave to stretch all the way through Sunday. But come Monday morning, Seattle-area residents will wake up to the promise of high temperatures in the high 70s — signaling a cooldown from the blistering temperatures that have hit the region since Tuesday.
Temperatures at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have surpassed 90 degrees three straight days, topping out at 94 degrees Thursday. Friday is expected to offer more of the same, with forecasters predicting a high near 93.
Seattle’s heat wave may drag into record-breaking six days
Very bad news on the way here. The excessive-heat warning has been extended another day, with the high now predicted to be 91 on Sunday. If that happens, and it appears likely, we will break Seattle’s all-time record for the number of days in a row with temperatures above 90.
Sunday would make six. This has never happened before. We are expected to hit 94 degrees on Friday, 94 degrees on Saturday and 91 on Sunday in Seattle, he said.
In the words of one of our favorite meteorologists, Dana Felton of the National Weather Service in Seattle: “You’re still going to be hot and you’re still going to be crabby. That’s the forecast. There you go.”
