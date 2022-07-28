After two straight days of sweltering temperatures, Washington’s heat wave remains in full effect Thursday: The National Weather Service predicts Seattle-area temperatures will top out in the low to mid-90s.
If we keep going like this — and it’s looking like we will, with an excessive heat warning through Saturday night — we could tie another Seattle weather record for five days in a row of over 90-degree temperatures.
In Seattle, that's happened only twice, in July 1981 and August 2015. And if Sunday’s high ends up above 90, we’ll break another record we don’t want to set. Not surprisingly, this is not our favorite weather. According to a new poll of Pacific Northwesterners, the perfect temperature is 77 degrees.
This week’s heat wave poses a conundrum for the Seattle-area hiker: You want to make the most of our dry hiking season, but passing out on the trail from heat stroke isn’t exactly how you want your outing to end.
Here are some suggestions for safely beating the heat if you plan on hiking in the coming days, including where and when to go.