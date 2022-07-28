After two straight days of sweltering temperatures, Washington’s heat wave remains in full effect Thursday: The National Weather Service predicts Seattle-area temperatures will top out in the low to mid-90s.
Heat can mess with medications, and meds can affect our heat tolerance
Finding ways to keep your body cool during extremely high temperatures is important, and so is ensuring your medications aren’t exposed to extreme heat.
Store medicine, sealed, in a cool dry place and be aware that some medicines can cause heat intolerance, including some blood pressure medications, antihistamines, decongestants and psychiatric medications.
This week’s heat wave poses a conundrum for the Seattle-area hiker: You want to make the most of our dry hiking season, but passing out on the trail from heat stroke isn’t exactly how you want your outing to end.
Here are some suggestions for safely beating the heat if you plan on hiking in the coming days, including where and when to go.