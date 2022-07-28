The heat continues.

After two straight days of sweltering temperatures, Washington’s heat wave remains in full effect Thursday: The National Weather Service predicts Seattle-area temperatures will top out in the low to mid-90s.

The toasty temperatures have prompted an excessive heat warning, which continues in the Seattle area until Saturday night.

Daily highs are expected to crest in the 90s through Saturday before dropping into the 80s Sunday and 70s early next week.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates about high temperatures in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest, how people are coping, and resources for those trying to stay cool.