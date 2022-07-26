Are you ready for Seattle’s first major heat wave of the summer?

The heat wave is expected to linger over the Pacific Northwest with potential for record-breaking temperatures.

In Seattle, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will be in effect between noon Tuesday and 10 p.m. Friday. The expected high at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where the city’s official weather is recorded, for Tuesday is above 90 degrees.

While the hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday, the rest of the week is not likely to offer much relief with highs lingering in the 90s.

This week’s heat wave is not expected to be as hot as last year’s scorcher, when temperatures hit 108 degrees, breaking the city’s record. However, the daily record high may still be broken. The previous July 26 high was 92 degrees in 2018.

Throughout Tuesday, we’ll post updates about rising temperatures in Seattle and throughout the Pacific Northwest, how people are coping and resources for those trying to stay cool.