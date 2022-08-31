It was hotter in Seattle on Tuesday than it was in El Paso, Texas.

The temperature at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport topped out at 90 degrees, much warmer than our normal of 76 for this time of year, while the west Texas city came in cooler than average at 86 degrees, according to meteorologist Dev McMillian of the National Weather Service Seattle.

That heat — which on Tuesday toppled daily heat records across the region — is expected to last through Friday and the heat advisory issued Tuesday has been extended through the rest of the workweek.

The 90 degrees in Seattle broke the previous record for Aug. 30 of 88 degrees recorded in 1987 and tied the 2015 record of twelve 90-degree or above days, according to the weather service.

Several records were broken/tied today:



🥇 90°F at Seattle (Sea-Tac Airport) (previously 88 in 1987). Also tied 2015 for the number of days at or above 90°F at 12 days.



🥇 92°F at Olympia (previously 90 in 1987)



🥇 88°F at Hoquiam (previously 83 in 1968)#wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 31, 2022

In Olympia, it reached 92 degrees, breaking the 1987 record of 90 and the 88 degrees reported in Hoquiam “knocked the socks off” the previous record of 83 set in 1968, McMillian said.

As has happened multiple times already this year, the high-pressure ridge responsible for this mini heat wave has stalled over us, extending the forecast for temperatures near 90 through Friday, according to the weather service.

But by Friday night into Saturday, we should start to feel a significant change as a weather disturbance moves in, McMillian said.

All through the long Labor Day weekend, we should get back down into the 70s where we belong, he said.