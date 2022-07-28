If we keep going like this — and it’s looking like we will, with an excessive heat warning through Saturday night — we could tie another Seattle weather record for five days in a row of over 90-degree temperatures.

That’s very rare in Seattle, according to Dana Felton of the National Weather Service of Seattle. It’s happened only twice, in July 1981 and August 2015.

And Sunday’s high is expected to hit 85 degrees, but if it ends up above 90, we’ll break another record we don’t want to set.

Thursday’s high is predicted to reach 92 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Felton said.

Not surprisingly, this is not our favorite weather.

According to a new poll of Pacific Northwest residents by Pemco Insurance, the perfect temperatures range from 70 to 79 degrees, with 77 degrees as the ultimate sweet spot.

In the survey of more than 800 residents of the Seattle and Portland metropolitan areas, 55% say the ideal temperature is between 70 and 79 degrees. One-third, however, say the ideal weather kicks in when it hits 80 degrees.

This poll also shows, however, that about two-thirds of Seattleites have central air or a portable, window-mounted unit. In Portland, the number of people with some form of air conditioning is significantly greater at 81% of respondents.