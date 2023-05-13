There’s a decent chance that Seattle’s heat wave will make history Saturday.

The National Weather Service is predicting a high temperature of 88 degrees, which would smash the city’s record for May 13, which was 85 in 2018.

Sunday could also set a record, given that the NWS is expecting a high of 89. The hottest May 14 on record for Seattle was 88 degrees, again in 2018.

“Today and tomorrow are going to be very warm by Western Washington standards,” with temps expected to climb even higher south of Seattle, Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist with the NWS in Seattle, said Saturday.

The NWS is predicting highs in Olympia of 91 Saturday and 92 Sunday.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday for portions of northwest and west-central Washington, including the Seattle area. The NWS is warning that the scorching conditions will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for people who are sensitive to warm temperatures, especially people without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

The cause of the unusually warm weather is an area of high pressure in the upper atmosphere, centered around southern Canada and stretching into the Pacific Northwest. That zone is pushing hot air down, Kovacik said.

The NWS heat advisory recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours and checking on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location; heat stroke is a 9-1-1 emergency, according to the advisory.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area, you can dial 2-1-1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime, the NWS noted.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority has activated its severe weather response protocol for Saturday through Monday. There will be cooling and day centers open across the county, and King County Metro drivers have been directed to provide rides to customers seeking relief from the heat, including people who would like rides to cooling centers.

Meanwhile, water safety experts are advising swimmers and boaters to proceed with caution this weekend, because Western Washington’s lakes have yet to heat up and because snowmelt is still coursing through rivers.

Suddenly entering cold water shocks the body, causing dramatic changes in breathing, blood pressure and heart rate. That increases the risk of drowning. Most Western Washington drownings occur in May and June, according to experts, who say all water users should wear life jackets.