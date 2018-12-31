Despite a wetter-than-average December, Seattle will finish the year short of its normal annual precipitation.

Seattle is in for dry conditions just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations, after a wetter-than-normal December.

We will see the sun on Monday, with some cloud coverage expected in the evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). If you’re watching fireworks, the cloud coverage likely won’t obstruct your view, said meteorologist Samantha Borth with NWS Seattle. Tuesday should be partly sunny, with some more clouds in the skies. Temperatures for both days will reach the mid-40s, and lows at night near the mid-30s.

The rain will hold off until just after the new year and is expected to return Wednesday evening, and continue for much of the first week of the year.

December has been slightly wetter than average, thanks to the rainfall in the past three weeks. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport saw a monthly total of 6.1 inches of rain, compared with a December average of 5.4 inches, according to NWS. That brings the year’s total to about 35.7 inches, almost two inches below normal.

For those celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Seattle, King County Metro is offering free rides for the second year, with some extended service hours.