If you wished for stormy weather as the sun and smoke bore down on us this past weekend, Mother Nature heard your calls.

“We’re going to see a change in the weather pattern for sure here in the next few days,” said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Temperatures will plummet to their coolest since June and rain will dominate the forecast this week, according to the weather service.

Onshore flow is pulling the marine layer across the lowlands of Western Washington Monday morning, tucking us in under a blanket of cool and cozy clouds.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will drift through the coast and Olympic Peninsula Monday morning, reaching the Puget Sound area by the evening, the weather service said.

Advertising

Cloud cover will start to break up as the morning rolls into the afternoon and “we might even see a few peeks of sun,” Guy said, “but then we’re going to see some showers develop later tonight.”

The westerly winds and rainfall will improve air quality Monday, wiping away any remnants of weekend smoke.

Highs in the Seattle area will settle in the 70s.

The stormy weather will continue Tuesday, as scattered showers are expected to increase to widespread rainfall by the evening, the weather service said.

With a high of 66 forecast in Seattle, Tuesday could be the first day since June 20 with high temperatures that fail to surpass 70 degrees. That would end the streak of 70-plus-degree days at 69 days, which would be the second-longest streak on record, according to the weather service.

Widespread rain is expected to calm to isolated showers by Wednesday as the weather system responsible for the rain shifts into northern Idaho.