It will be a wet week in Seattle, with the exception of Wednesday.

Puget Sound residents can expect a triple whammy of rain, with three wet weather systems coming in. But Wednesday is expected to be an exception as the only forecast — and longest-lasting — break.

The midweek reprieve could bring a reminder of the non-smoky days of summer, offering possible sun breaks and scattered showers. But it’s not possible to say with certainty whether the sun will peek out, said Carly Kovacik, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“We’re expecting a pretty active week,” Kovacik said. On Wednesday, “I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some sun breaks, but I can’t say for sure.”

North Pacific is starting to look busy. It must be fall. Lots of moisture is getting pulled northward over the western Pacific. That should get picked up by the jet stream & pulled in our direction late week.



End result: apart from maybe part of Wednesday, it's going to be wet! pic.twitter.com/0EGuqWT0I7 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 24, 2022

Rain is forecast for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the NWS.

Forecasters expect nearly four-tenths of an inch of rain Monday in the Seattle area, while the coast and mountains could get more than a half-inch.

Last week, Mount Rainier’s Paradise had its first snow of the season.