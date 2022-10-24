By
It will be a wet week in Seattle, with the exception of Wednesday.

Puget Sound residents can expect a triple whammy of rain, with three wet weather systems coming in. But Wednesday is expected to be an exception as the only forecast — and longest-lasting — break.

The midweek reprieve could bring a reminder of the non-smoky days of summer, offering possible sun breaks and scattered showers. But it’s not possible to say with certainty whether the sun will peek out, said Carly Kovacik, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

“We’re expecting a pretty active week,” Kovacik said. On Wednesday, “I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some sun breaks, but I can’t say for sure.”

Rain is forecast for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the NWS.

Forecasters expect nearly four-tenths of an inch of rain Monday in the Seattle area, while the coast and mountains could get more than a half-inch.

Last week, Mount Rainier’s Paradise had its first snow of the season.

