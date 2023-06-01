It has been the best of both worlds — a little bit of cozy clouds, a little bit of sunshine (and even a pretty sunset, if we’re lucky). This pattern has been the name of the game recently, and it’s going to continue over the next few days across Western Washington.

Temperatures, too, will remain around average in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

What is up with this normal weather?



Speaking of temperatures, as we roll into a new month, let’s take a quick look back at May: 2023 brought the second warmest May ever recorded in Seattle, the weather service said. The month had an average temperature of 60.9 degrees, which is just below the record of 61.2 degrees set in 2018.

On Thursday, clouds across Western Washington will scatter a bit quicker during the day than they have been so far this week, making way for partly to mostly sunny skies, the weather service said.

“All in all, a pretty quiet day on tap,” the weather service wrote online Thursday morning.

Afternoon highs on Thursday will dance around the normal mark, which is in the upper 60s to low 70s this time of year, and will look to warm a few degrees in the Puget Sound interior on Friday.

Temperatures will stay a bit cooler along the coast, hovering in the 60s, thanks to some surface winds, the weather service said.

Overnight lows through the end of the workweek will bounce around the 40s.

If you look up into the night sky on Thursday and Friday, you’ll be greeted with a celestial treat.

Mars will buzz the Beehive star cluster on June 1 and 2. Aim your binoculars west at the red planet about an hour after sunset to see the background sparkle of the Beehive.

“You’re looking at a planet, which is only many 10s of millions of miles away, and then you have a star cluster, which is close to 600 light years away,” said EarthSky writer John Jardine Goss.

One light year is 5.88 trillion miles, so “there’s quite a difference between the two. Yet, there’s the planet, superimposed over the star cluster.”

Conditions will be “pretty close to the same over the weekend, too,” said Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Continued seasonal conditions — overnight and morning cloud cover and afternoon sunshine — will continue Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures warming to the mid 60s along the coast and mid 70s across the interior.

There is no precipitation in the upcoming forecast.

“It’s kind of dry, mild weather we’re continuing to have. We haven’t really had measurable rainfall in a while, so that trend is still continuing,” Michalski said.

Early next week, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build offshore on Monday, shifting inland by Tuesday and Wednesday, opening the door for a warming trend.

Highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to reach the lower to mid 80s in the interior, while temperatures along the coast will dance around the 60s and 70s, the weather service said.

Looking ahead to June: Out of the top 10 warmest Mays (of one we just recorded), the following June has had above normal temps nine times, according to the weather service.

Juneuary … where are you?