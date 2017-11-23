Even as Seattle on Thursday and Friday was expected to get a break from downpour, rivers have swollen in King and Snohomish counties.

Revelers at Friday’s Macy’s Holiday Parade shouldn’t necessarily expect to stay dry — but they probably won’t get drenched.

Only scattered showers are likely to appear Friday in Seattle, according to Johnny Burg, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“It’s not going to be a dry day,” said Burg. But, “It’s going to be a break from the heavy stuff.”

While we’re expected to get a respite from the grinding rain, Thursday’s mild temperatures will bleed into Friday. Burg said Friday’s high is forecast to be 52 degrees.

In the 24 hours up until 4 a.m. Thursday, Seattle had received about a half-inch of rain, according to Burg. Another half-inch or so fell between then and Thursday afternoon, he said.

The next storm front is expected to move in later Saturday or Sunday, said Burg.

Even with the brief break from downpours, rivers have swollen in King and Snohomish counties.

The steady march of precipitation has caused minor or moderate flood conditions at points along the Skykomish, Snohomish and Stillaguamish rivers, according to Burg. Meanwhile, major flooding on the Skagit River has brought water levels not seen since 2006, Burg said.

Meanwhile, a King County alert Thursday afternoon for the Snoqualmie River predicted moderate flooding for low-lying areas in the Snoqualmie Valley.