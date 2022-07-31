Hang in there for one more hot day, Seattle.

Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hover around 93 degrees — the sixth day in a row above 90, breaking yet another hot-weather record.

Thankfully, after hitting that milestone, Monday will bring relatively cooler weather with a high in the mid-80s, said meteorologist Jeff Michalski with the National Weather Service. Seattle will feel near-normal temperatures in the 70s to low-80s for the rest of the week, and as the temperatures go down, the heat-risks will be lower as well.

If it’s any consolation, the entire Pacific Northwest is feeling these persistent high temperatures, Michalski said. Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, and parts of western Montana are under heat advisories.

After nearly a week of high temperatures, wildfire danger looks highest in central and northeastern Oregon, where dry fuels and a chance for thunderstorms could increase the chance for lightning-started fires.

In central and northeast Oregon, “while increased cloud cover and wetterthunderstorms should start to drop fire danger tomorrow, holdover fires are possible,” the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center reported.

Washington wildfire risk is lower, and expected to decrease as the week goes on. Central and Eastern Washington face higher risk for lightning-started fires than regions west of the Cascades, although Michalski said those conditions are common for this point in the season.

Advertising

Officials have not reported any heat-related deaths in the Seattle area as of Sunday morning. At least seven people in Oregon are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the heat spell began over a week ago, the AP reports.

The University of Washington Medical Center reported it saw at least a half-dozen patients across its hospital system for heat-related issues on Saturday.

Stay vigilant for signs of heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, excessive thirst, nausea, fatigue and heavy sweating, and heat stroke – which also includes confusion and falling unconscious. Move to a cooler area and slowly sip cool water.

For one more day, close those blinds, avoid cooking indoors, drink lots of water and take breaks in the shade if you have to be outside.

“Stay cool, stay hydrated,” Michalski said. “We’ve got one more day to go, and then cooler weather’s on the way.”