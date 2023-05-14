The heat wave will continue in Seattle well into the week , but Sunday may be its peak and could set another record. This Mother’s Day, the hot weather is expected to reach the high 80s and has a chance to hit 90 in the late afternoon.

It is expected to be in the 80s for days to come, too.

“Hot temperatures are going to stick around,” said Carly Kovacik, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service for Seattle.

Further south, toward Olympia and the Washington Oregon border, NWS expects temperatures to climb even higher than the Seattle metro area.

It’s likely the high temperatures Sunday will break the record for the hottest May 14 in the region. That record was set in 2018 when the weather station at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded temperatures of 88 degrees. The forecast today expects the airport to hit 89.

Seattle already broke a record this weekend: Saturday’s high of 86 was the hottest recorded temperature for May 13, while the previous high was 85 degrees set in 2018.

These high temperatures are an unusual occurrence for Seattle in general but especially this early in the spring, said Kovacik.

In the past, when temperatures have climbed to the upper 80s or the 90s, the heat wave comes in July or August, she said. Even then, averaging all the high temperatures in July and August over time, Seattle usually reaches 77 degrees.

The average high for Seattle in May is 66, Kovacik said.

Beautiful views of the mountain this Mother's Day morning. Pretty sunrise here at the office too. Record breaking heat today with highs in the 80s to lower 90s for most places. If you want to cool off northerly winds will keep temps a few degrees cooler near the Sound. #wawx pic.twitter.com/kuj1yf4lI5 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 14, 2023

A heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for parts of northwest and central Washington.

Hot conditions may force some to reconsider Mother’s Day outings for something a bit more air-conditioned.

NWS recommends Seattleites stay hydrated and reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when the temperatures dip again and wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

These high temperatures will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to the heat, especially those without cooling or adequate hydration. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is a 911 emergency, according to the advisory.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area, you can dial 211 during business hours or go to wa211.org anytime, the NWS noted.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority has activated its severe weather response protocol through Monday. Cooling and day centers will be open across the county, and King County Metro drivers have been directed to provide rides to customers seeking relief from the heat, including people who would like rides to cooling centers.

Meanwhile, water safety experts advise swimmers and boaters to proceed with caution on Sunday and Monday, because Western Washington’s lakes have yet to heat up and because snowmelt is still coursing through rivers.

This unusually hot May is caused by pressure overhead, which leads to sinking air that then gets compressed and warms up, Kovacik said. On Sunday, the high pressure is expected to “hold strong.”

The high temperatures will likely stick around into next week, Kovacik said. But a weak area of low pressure is expected to move in from the south tomorrow, bringing temperatures down a few degrees and increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.