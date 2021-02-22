Though the rain shadow protected most of the Puget Sound lowlands from the heaviest precipitation of an atmospheric river sweeping through the region early Monday, that doesn’t mean it won’t still be wet much of the day.

And it will be a mostly wet week, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

Rain and gusty winds out of the southwest will continue through much of Monday, though warmer temperatures will prevail briefly, meteorologist Justin Pullin said early Monday morning. Seattle’s rain shadow — which NWS describes as “an area of reduced precipitation on the lee side of a mountain barrier caused by warming of air and dissipation of cloudiness as air descends the barrier” — limited the precipitation early Monday.

“We’re not expecting too many inches today,” he said. “Our heavier rain was last night.”

Heavier rain in the mountain passes led to closures Sunday of the three main routes across the Cascades — Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass and White Pass — because of increased avalanche danger. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the closures will be reevaluated Monday.

OK, US 2 Stevens Pass, I-90 Snoqualmie Pass, US 12 White Pass & SR 20 near Nehalem are all now CLOSED for the night. Did I expect to write that when I logged off Friday? No, but here we are. We'll update in the AM, likely not before 7:30. Have a safe night. pic.twitter.com/ToF5B3v2cE — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) February 22, 2021

By the end of Monday, the rain will taper off into hit-or-miss showers after an expected high of 52 degrees, according to Pullin, but don’t start thinking it’s spring.

A cold front is expected to move in, bringing the possibility of isolated thunderstorms and lowering temperatures by Tuesday night back into the low to mid-30s, he said.

After a brief dry respite on Wednesday, in which peeks of the sun are possible, “we’re going back to wet and active to close out the week,” said Pullin.

It’s possible, too, that the weekend could be on the dry side, though Pullin said he didn’t know if he would go so far as to predict nice weather.

“I’m not too sure about that,” he said.