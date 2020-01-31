Get ready for another little taste of winter this weekend, as winds whip through with gusts of up 60 miles per hour in some areas, temperatures tumble into the 30s and two rainy systems pass through the Puget Sound region.

“It’s pretty unsettled,” Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said Friday morning.

Seattle proper will get “a decent amount of widespread rain” in the morning on Friday as a storm moves north through the city and into Snohomish County, he said. Significant rain means potential flooding of some rivers.

Behind the rain, pushing it north, are high, warmer winds from the south that will pick up and make most of Friday pretty breezy, DeFlitch said.

The warmer wind is expected to raise temperatures into the mid- to high 50s and bring gusts of up to 35 to 45 miles per hour to Seattle, and gusts of up 60 miles per hour to the coast, Snohomish County and areas farther north, he said. He said it will remain windy through much of Friday night.

Increasing winds this morning with strong winds this afternoon through tonight. Downed trees and power outages possible, especially for Snohomish County northward and along the coast. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/VFv27KaQGi — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 31, 2020

We could see a dry pause Friday afternoon or evening, but by nighttime another system, this time from the north, will sweep through the area, bringing more precipitation and “noticeably cooler” temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s, he said.

“It’s going to be a quick change in a 36-hour period,” he said.

With rain in the forecast for Friday, Seattle is set to have 28 rainy days this month, tying records set in January of 1953 and 2006.

So far, we’ve gotten 8.45 inches of rain, making it at least the 10th wettest January on record, DeFlitch said; it could be the ninth soggiest if the rain continues as expected.

On Thursday, Seattle broke its daily rainfall record for Jan. 30, with 2.31 inches recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, he said.

Forks also got 2.31 inches of rain Thursday, breaking its daily rainfall record for Jan. 30 and clinching a new record for the town’s wettest January ever with 26.77 inches of rain, DeFlitch said. “And they’ll be getting more,” he said.

