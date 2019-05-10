Hot and dry isn’t what early May is usually like in Seattle. But here we are.

An offshore flow bringing heat from the interior of the North American land mass to the Puget Sound helped set a heat record here on Thursday and almost ensures that another record will be broken on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

In addition, this is only the third time in 75 years that the first 10 days of May have been dry, setting the stage for increased risk of drought and an early and devastating wildfire season, according to the weather service and the state Department of Natural Resources.

Temperatures recorded at Sea-Tac International Airport reached 83 degrees on Thursday, breaking the old record of 81 that was set in 1987, according to meteorologist Dana Felton.

On Friday, the high is 85 degrees, well above the previous record of 80 set in 1993.

Nice #sunpillar before sunrise. More record highs today for the interior with temps in the mid 70s to upper 80s. On the coast, 70s. Still no rain in Seattle in May. In 75 years of records at Sea-Tac this will be only the 3rd time ( 2013 & 1946 ) w/a dry 1st 10 days of May.#wawx pic.twitter.com/98TBNWbxG0 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 10, 2019

Saturday will be another warm day, Felton said, though coastal regions will see a change when the air currents shift and an onshore marine breeze heads inland.

Advertising

That marine air is likely to reach the interior Puget Sound by Sunday, dropping temperatures into the lower to mid-70s, he said.

“It will still be warmer than normal, but it will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler on Sunday and Monday” than on Saturday, he said.

By late Tuesday, or on Wednesday, forecasters are expecting a cooler and wetter stretch that’s likely to extend into the following weekend.

“There will definitely be some wet areas Thursday through Sunday,” Felton said.

Despite the expected precipitation, and despite April rainfall that was slightly above average, the region finished up the water year — which runs from the beginning of October through the end of April — about three inches below normal. During the water year, we logged 28.63 inches of water compared with more than 37 inches last year, Felton said, calling it a “huge difference.”

Karin Bumbaco, the assistant state climatologist at the University of Washington, said that while there are no state-designated droughts going on in Western Washington, that’s in part because the state has a precise legal definition of drought. The U.S. Drought Monitor still indicates that much of the region is “abnormally dry.”

Advertising

In addition to having less rain than usual in the lowlands, snowpack is abnormally low for the season, and every stream in Western Washington is much lower than usual, Bumbaco said.

This May isn’t expected to be as warm and dry as last year’s, which was the warmest May ever recorded in Seattle. However, Bumbaco said, the longer-term outlook predicts warmer-than-normal temperatures through the rest of spring and summer.

The fact that it’s been unusually dry and warm in late winter and early spring this year bodes poorly for wildfire concerns, said Janet Pierce, a spokesperson for the state Department of Natural Resources.

The department’s Western Washington fire managers have reported active fire behavior in both the northern and southern regions, she said.

“Due to the dry, warmer weather, this weekend has us on alert in case more fires occur,” she wrote in an email on Thursday.

She said the department has already responded to about 240 fires, and more than half of those have been on the west side of the state, which is historically rare.

“We’re extremely concerned for the west side this year as we have so much fuel, meaning lush and abundant brush and trees,” Pierce said. “We’re asking the public to please use caution this weekend while playing outdoors, and report any fire or smoke to 911.”

This #MothersDay weekend, we're likely going to be seeing temperatures up to 80-90 degrees. 🌡️ We're predicting critical fire weather conditions today until May 12 due to the warm, dry conditions and gusty winds. 🔥Please be #WaWILDFIRE aware! ➡️ https://t.co/xyVYXvAKpx pic.twitter.com/Wt3v5xnfQU — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) May 9, 2019