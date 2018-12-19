Wind speeds are forecast to reach up to 50 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind watch for Western Washington starting Wednesday night, a relatively tame warning after a tornado ripped through Port Orchard on Tuesday, tearing off roofs from some homes.

The watch will be in effect through Thursday afternoon for the coast, northern interior and Puget Sound region. Wind speeds are forecast to reach 25 to 50 mph, although gusts could reach 60 mph, said meteorologist Carly Kovacik from the National Weather Service.

Winds in the Puget Sound region will be weaker than those hitting the rest of Western Washington, but Seattle residents can expect a windstorm similar to the one that came through Friday, Kovacik said. That storm downed some trees and power lines, and Kovacik said it may happen again.

Winds will be strongest in Seattle on Thursday after the storm makes its way from the coast.

“The primary concern is some strong wind and another round of rainfall,” Kovacik said.

Next storm system continues to take shape over the eastern Pacific early this AM. It is expected to intensify over the next 24 hours before coming ashore on Vancouver Island late Thurs AM. For Western WA, we can expect more rain, potential high winds, and large ocean surf. #wawx pic.twitter.com/z7fM18ULfW — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 19, 2018

Wind and rain may also continue through the weekend and part of next week, Kovacik said.

In addition to wind, the coast will be under a flood watch Thursday and can expect to see high surf conditions, with swells between 20 and 25 feet.

National Weather Service officials will be in Port Orchard Wednesday surveying the damage from Tuesday’s unexpected tornado. It expects to have more information about the tornado later Wednesday.