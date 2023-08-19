Many living across the Puget Sound region woke up to cool, clear skies Saturday morning, but that’s not going to last according to Seattle’s National Weather Service.

Because of wildfires happening across British Columbia, Eastern Washington and as close as the Cascades, Seattle’s air quality is expected to worsen during the weekend.

Jeff Michalski, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said that air quality could become unhealthy for sensitive groups, an air-quality index of 101 to 150, or worse. Members of sensitive groups, which include seniors and children, should take steps to reduce exposure, limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“The expectation is that wildfire smoke will just continue to filter across pretty much all of Western Washington all the way through Sunday,” Michalski said.

In addition to worsening air quality, the region’s fire threat has been elevated to “critical,” according to Michalski, because of dry materials, low humidity and unstable air mass. There’s currently a red flag fire danger warning in effect for the Cascades, which means that any fires that develop would likely spread quickly.

That warning will last until Sunday evening.

Across the state, a fire that erupted in the Medical Lake area Friday — about 30 minutes west of Spokane — has already grown to 9,500 acres with 0% containment, according to the Washington Division of Natural Resources. It’s caused one fatality, dozens of home burned and forced thousands to flee as of Saturday morning.

Seattle’s four-day, low-90s heat wave is a thing of the past. Expect highs in the low 80 degrees, but the concentration of smoke could also impact those high temperatures by blocking out rays from the sun. Sunday is calling for a similar high with temperatures reaching the mid to low 80s, but with smokey skies moving that could change.

“If the concentration of smoke is thick enough, it could shave a few degrees off of the high temperatures,” Michalski said. Rain is not expected.

The good news is that weather patterns will begin to shift Monday, which should start to limit any additional smoke from filtering to Western Washington, Michalski said.

“It’s just a matter of time,” he added.