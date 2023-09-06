Happy first day of school, Seattle!

With calm winds and moisture lingering across Western Washington, patchy fog may meet many students at the bus stop Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

What’s left of a cool and cloudy weather system will drag across the region through the afternoon, scattering and decreasing cloud cover by the time the final school bell rings.

Students in the Puget Sound interior can leave rain jackets at home as a chance of Wednesday showers will be confined to the coast, Olympics and around the Strait of Juan de Fuca, the weather service said.

High temperatures across the region will run slightly below normal for this time of year, according to the weather service, bouncing around the mid-60s to mid-70s.

With Seattle’s expected high of 72 degrees and temperatures running a bit cooler than average, “it just won’t be that warm,” Dana Felton, a weather service meteorologist in Seattle, said Wednesday morning.

If you like days in the 70s you are going to like the next 7 days. Outside of Saturday where a few places will get into the lower 80s, high temperatures in the 70s will be common the next week. Chance of showers coast today and most of the area Sunday night/Monday am. #wawx pic.twitter.com/8mWPOslwDh — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 6, 2023

Another weather system will move in Thursday, bringing morning fog and increasing cloud cover by the time school gets out in the afternoon.

Advertising

Highs will stay persistent in the mid-60s to mid-70s on Thursday before warming a few degrees Friday.

The last day of the school week will feature clearing skies with only a few clouds still hanging around by the afternoon, the weather service said.

“Looks like Saturday is probably going to be the warmest day in the next seven,” Felton said, “and we’re going for 78 for Seattle on that day while some of the warmer locations creep in the low 80s.”