A complicated pattern of weather systems swirling off the coast will have Western Washington stuck in a well-known fall refrain through the weekend and much of next week.

Rain, then showers, then rinse and repeat.

The winds expected Thursday afternoon aren’t expected to be significant in the Seattle area, but could pack a bigger punch along the coast, where a wind advisory has been issued, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Light rain at times this morning north of a Forks to Mt. Vernon line. Short break for the rest of us. Rain moving into the area later this afternoon & tonight. Will see a rapid increase in winds in the Puget Sound area behind front Thursday afternoon with gusts to 40 mph. #wawx pic.twitter.com/p7rxTmgm3v — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 3, 2021

In Seattle, wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are expected, according to meteorologist Matthew Cullen. Those could knock down some branches and bring limited power outages, but they won’t form a “major windstorm by any stretch,” he said.

“Every 18 to 24 hours we’re going to have another organized line of steady rain, then showers in between, and then the next round of rain comes in,” he said.

So basically, he said, it’s November.