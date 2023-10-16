A healthy dose of rain and wind will soak the ground and strip the leaves off trees across Western Washington through Tuesday.

As the sun still slumbers early Monday, patches of dense fog are cloaking parts of Puget Sound and the southwest interior, including areas in and around Tacoma, Bellevue, Seattle and Bremerton.

Visibility is down to a quarter of a mile in some places, and a dense fog advisory is in effect for those areas through 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

We've got areas of dense fog around central and south Puget Sound as well as the Southwest Interior this morning. Visibilities are down to a quarter of a mile in places. A dense fog advisory in now in effect for those areas through 10 AM. Take it slow and easy out there! pic.twitter.com/u9duT2FL9F — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 16, 2023

As the morning progresses, a system pushing onshore will bring a round of regionwide rain, upping the Seattle area’s rainfall total since Sunday morning to at least a half-inch by Monday evening.

Some areas could see up to an inch and a half of rain, the weather service said, but the system is on the move, “so a complete washout isn’t expected.”

Advertising

“The south-central flank of the Olympic Mountains will likely be the big winners as far as rainfall amounts go,” the weather service continued, adding that rainfall exceeding 3 inches by Tuesday morning is in the cards.

Breezy southerly winds will accompany the rain on Monday, with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph through the lowlands, especially near the water, the weather service said.

As the front crosses the Cascades by Monday evening, steady rain will transition to scattered showers.

Cold air moving in behind the rainmaker may lead to a chance of thunderstorms Monday evening, with a 20% to 30% chance of lightning along with strong winds and heavy rain sweeping across Western Washington, according to the weather service.

Widespread rainfall moves into the area tonight into Monday morning. Scattered convective showers and thunderstorms along and behind the front will bring the threat (20-30% chance) for lightning, strong winds, and heavy rain. ⛈️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/PDm9zPj9s8 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 15, 2023

Lingering light showers are expected into Tuesday. High pressure will begin to rebuild over the region later Tuesday into Wednesday, nudging the mercury up the thermometer and into the low 70s by midweek.