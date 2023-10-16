A healthy dose of rain and wind will soak the ground and strip the leaves off trees across Western Washington through Tuesday.
As the sun still slumbers early Monday, patches of dense fog are cloaking parts of Puget Sound and the southwest interior, including areas in and around Tacoma, Bellevue, Seattle and Bremerton.
Visibility is down to a quarter of a mile in some places, and a dense fog advisory is in effect for those areas through 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
As the morning progresses, a system pushing onshore will bring a round of regionwide rain, upping the Seattle area’s rainfall total since Sunday morning to at least a half-inch by Monday evening.
Some areas could see up to an inch and a half of rain, the weather service said, but the system is on the move, “so a complete washout isn’t expected.”
“The south-central flank of the Olympic Mountains will likely be the big winners as far as rainfall amounts go,” the weather service continued, adding that rainfall exceeding 3 inches by Tuesday morning is in the cards.
Breezy southerly winds will accompany the rain on Monday, with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph through the lowlands, especially near the water, the weather service said.
As the front crosses the Cascades by Monday evening, steady rain will transition to scattered showers.
Cold air moving in behind the rainmaker may lead to a chance of thunderstorms Monday evening, with a 20% to 30% chance of lightning along with strong winds and heavy rain sweeping across Western Washington, according to the weather service.
Lingering light showers are expected into Tuesday. High pressure will begin to rebuild over the region later Tuesday into Wednesday, nudging the mercury up the thermometer and into the low 70s by midweek.
