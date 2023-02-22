A potent winter storm is bringing strong winds, frigid temperatures and a bit of snow to Western Washington.
Heavy mountain snow and Seattle-area flurries come as much of the northern U.S. sees snow, dangerous winds and bitter cold Wednesday, shutting down roadways, schools and businesses.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.
Western WA weather: Lowland snow, gusty winds and more
Do you see snowflakes outside?
After a gusty storm passed through the region early this week, temperatures have tumbled below freezing, welcoming a white and fluffy sight for many in the Seattle area Wednesday morning.
A winter weather advisory for 1 to 2 inches of snow for the lowland areas of Snohomish, King and Skagit Counties is in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Strong winds, freezing temperatures and large waves at the coast will accompany the latest weather system.
Read the full story here.
—Vonnai Phair
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.