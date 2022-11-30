Storm warnings remain in effect through 11 a.m. Wednesday in Seattle, Shoreline, Everett, Lynwood, Mountlake Terrace, Marysville and Stanwood.
While less than a half inch of snow is possible in Seattle, up to 4 inches of heavy, wet snow can be expected north of the city.
The Eastside, including Bellevue, Kirkland, Bothell, Redmond and Issaquah, is under a weather advisory until 4 p.m. Wednesday, with up to 7 inches of snow forecast.
Add extra time to your commute
While state and city officials recommend staying home if possible, plan on adding extra time to your commute if you do need to head out.
After snow and rain blew into the Seattle area Tuesday, much of the region is in for a wetter round two of wintry weather.
With highs of 38 degrees and lows around 30 in Seattle, rain is likely before 2 p.m. After that, there will be a chance of rain and snow.
—Qina Liu
