Storm warnings remain in effect through 11 a.m. Wednesday in Seattle, Shoreline, Everett, Lynwood, Mountlake Terrace, Marysville and Stanwood.

While less than a half inch of snow is possible in Seattle, up to 4 inches of heavy, wet snow can be expected north of the city.

The Eastside, including Bellevue, Kirkland, Bothell, Redmond and Issaquah, is under a weather advisory until 4 p.m. Wednesday, with up to 7 inches of snow forecast.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.

Many throughout Seattle area without power Wednesday morning

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, 18,134 Seattle City Light customers were without power. As of 7:05 a.m., Puget Sound Energy said 30,397 customers were in the dark due to 246 active power outages.

Wintry weather continues in Seattle area, with wet snow, rain on way

After snow and rain blew into the Seattle area Tuesday, much of the region is in for a wetter round two of wintry weather.

With highs of 38 degrees and lows around 30 in Seattle, rain is likely before 2 p.m. After that, there will be a chance of rain and snow.

—Qina Liu
Seattle Times staff

