Storm warnings remain in effect through 11 a.m. Wednesday in Seattle, Shoreline, Everett, Lynwood, Mountlake Terrace, Marysville and Stanwood.
While less than a half inch of snow is possible in Seattle, up to 4 inches of heavy, wet snow can be expected north of the city.
The Eastside, including Bellevue, Kirkland, Bothell, Redmond and Issaquah, is under a weather advisory until 4 p.m. Wednesday, with up to 7 inches of snow forecast.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.
