Seattle-area residents woke up to snow falling from Everett northward, according to the National Weather Service. Low-level winds will be blowing north by midday, bringing cooler air back into the metro area for a chance of snow in the afternoon, NWS said.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.

More than 180 flights canceled at Sea-Tac

On Tuesday, 185 flights arriving at or departing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were canceled and 39 were delayed as of 7:10 a.m., according to the tracking website FlightAware.

—Seattle Times staff
Western WA weather: Why there's snow in Everett but not in Seattle — yet

If you’re wondering what happened to the snow, you’re not alone.

“We got a little bit of warm air that crept into the Seattle area,” said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

But don’t put away your snow gear just yet!

—Vonnai Phair
Seattle Times staff

