Seattle-area residents woke up to snow falling from Everett northward, according to the National Weather Service. Low-level winds will be blowing north by midday, bringing cooler air back into the metro area for a chance of snow in the afternoon, NWS said.
More than 180 flights canceled at Sea-Tac
On Tuesday, 185 flights arriving at or departing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were canceled and 39 were delayed as of 7:10 a.m., according to the tracking website FlightAware.
Western WA weather: Why there's snow in Everett but not in Seattle — yet
If you’re wondering what happened to the snow, you’re not alone.
“We got a little bit of warm air that crept into the Seattle area,” said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
