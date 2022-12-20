By

Seattle-area residents woke up to snow falling from Everett northward, according to the National Weather Service. Low-level winds will be blowing north by midday, bringing cooler air back into the metro area for a chance of snow in the afternoon, NWS said.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.

Western WA snow part of Arctic air blast

Our latest round of wintry conditions is part of "a massive surge of arctic air" that will produce blinding snow, heavy rain and howling winds across the country.

In the days leading up to Christmas — one of the busiest travel times of the year — two extreme, disruptive and dangerous weather systems will affect large parts of the Lower 48 states.

Read the full story here.

—Jason Samenow and Matthew Cappucci, The Washington Post
Advertising

Washington State Ferries operating on alternate schedules

Washington State Ferries is operating on alternate schedules on some routes until further notice.

Passengers should plan for difficult travel conditions on Tuesday, as the weather may cause sailing delays or cancellations, Washington State Ferries said in an online bulletin.

All vessels on the Anacortes/San Juan Island route are delayed an estimated 20 to 40 minutes due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather conditions. Reservation holders will not be penalized with no-show fees if they are unable to travel today due to current conditions.

Customers should check WSF's rider alerts before traveling.

—Vonnai Phair

Woodland Park Zoo to open late Tuesday

Due to inclement weather, the Woodland Park Zoo will open at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, an hour later than its normal opening time.

"The zoo’s animal care team continues to monitor all animals to ensure their well-being and safety," zoo representatives said in a news release.

Ticket holders should check zoo.org and Woodland Park Zoo's social media channels for any impacts to zoo hours in the coming days.

—Vonnai Phair

Seattle Aquarium closed Tuesday

The Seattle Aquarium will be closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather. Ticketholders should check their emails for information on rescheduling visits.

—Vonnai Phair
Advertising

Snow plow hit

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a snow plow was hit Tuesday morning.

Drivers should avoid passing snow plows and give them plenty of space, WSDOT said.

WSDOT initially said on Twitter two plows were hit.

—Vonnai Phair

More than 180 flights canceled at Sea-Tac

On Tuesday, 185 flights arriving at or departing from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were canceled and 39 were delayed as of 7:10 a.m., according to the tracking website FlightAware.

—Seattle Times staff

Western WA weather: Why there's snow in Everett but not in Seattle — yet

If you’re wondering what happened to the snow, you’re not alone.

“We got a little bit of warm air that crept into the Seattle area,” said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

But don’t put away your snow gear just yet!

Read the full story here.

—Vonnai Phair
Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories