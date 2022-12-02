Scattered snow showers could bring light snow Friday morning with heavier snow possible tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be in the 40s with freezing temperatures expected tonight.

Seattle could be in this light snow, melt and refreezing pattern for the next several days, said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist at NWS in Seattle.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.

