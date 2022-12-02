Scattered snow showers could bring light snow Friday morning with heavier snow possible tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be in the 40s with freezing temperatures expected tonight.
Seattle could be in this light snow, melt and refreezing pattern for the next several days, said Dustin Guy, a meteorologist at NWS in Seattle.
Don’t leave your car running, and other tips for dealing with cold-weather hassles
Even if your car’s window is frozen and the engine needs a warm-up, don’t do what thousands of drivers across the nation do as a matter of course on cold winter days: Turn on the car and leave it running in the driveway with the tailpipes puffing telltale clouds of exhaust into the frosty air.
Northbound I-5 ramp to Seneca Street in downtown Seattle reopens
The northbound I-5 ramp to Seneca Street in Seattle reopened Friday morning after a closure caused by a collision, the Washington State Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
While it was not immediately clear whether wintry weather had a role in the collision, WSDOT is urging drivers to slow down, as roads may be icy.
Some King County Metro routes suspended
Several King County Metro routes are temporarily suspended, including routes 55, 56, 57, 114, 214, 301, 304, 162, 177, 208, 232, 237 and 246.
Some in Seattle area still without power
As of 7:40 a.m. Friday, 20 Seattle City Light customers were without power due to 8 active power outages. As of the same time, 972 Puget Sound Energy customers were in the dark due to 15 active power outages. 196 Snohomish Public Utility District customers were without power as of 7:42 a.m.
More than 2 dozen flight cancellations at Sea-Tac Friday
Headed to the airport today? You might want to double check cancellations and delays for flights into and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
On Friday, 28 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac were canceled and 21 were delayed as of 7:40 a.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
What we know about Seattle-area school closures, delays and bus routes
As wintry weather continues, some Seattle-area schools are closed or operating on a delayed-start schedule. A number of districts are following snow bus routes.
Seattle-area forecast: more snow, freezing temps and wintry conditions
Get ready for more flurries and an icy and cold weekend.
Parts of the state including Seattle, Bellevue, Everett and Federal Way are under a winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday with potential snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, the Weather Service said.
