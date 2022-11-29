Flurries began Tuesday morning in the Seattle area, and more snow is expected in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures are expected to be near 38, but with wind chill this will feel like it’s between 25 and 30.

Winter weather and wind advisories are in effect in the Seattle area. The winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday, while the wind advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Most parts of the Seattle area will see about an inch of snow, but up to 4 inches are possible at higher elevations and in hilly spots, said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. Wind will accompany Tuesday’s snow.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the weather and its effects on the Seattle area.